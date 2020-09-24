President goes from village to village to solve people's problems

A statement issued by the President's Media Division stated that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has planned to visit people from village to village to identify various problems faced by them and provide immediate solutions.



It further states that the President's intention is to see the problems that afflict the people, to hear their grievances and to get a correct understanding and to provide relief.



The Haldummulla Divisional Secretariat area in the Badulla District has been selected for the President's first visit under this program.



The public meeting is scheduled to begin at 10.00 am today (25) at Kumaratenna Vidyalaya, Haputale - hundred Acre village.



During the last Presidential and General Elections, the President's nationwide tours revealed that the diffculties of the rural people due to unresolved economic and social problems.



Livelihood problems, lack of land and housing, lack of clear deeds to land, inadequate health and transport services, children's education and school shortages as well as lack of cultivation and drinking water, wild elephant attacks and difficulty in selling agricultural produce were among the major problems identified.



Another major problem was the indifference and inefficiency of government agencies that must understand the difficulties faced by the rural people and assist in resolving them expeditiously.



The President's Media Division stated that the President's village visits are being organized giving priority to the people.