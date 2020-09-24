සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Hotel in Matara where Russian national with COVID stayed, had violated quarantine regulations

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 8:00

Chief Epidemiologist of the Epidemiology Unit, Specialist Doctor Sudath Samaraweera says that the Hotel at which a Russian national who tested positive for COVID-19 had stayed had not followed proper guidelines issued for quarantine centres.

He said that the Hotel Management should have informed the Army regarding groups on quarantine but had failed to do so.

However, he said that action will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

15 crew members of Russian Airlines had been staying at the hotel in Polhena - Matara since arriving on the 13th of this month.

They were to depart yesterday and when tested before departure it was found that one of them were positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhie, as a consequence of the relevant incident, close to 100 persons are being quarantined at two quarantine centres.

Accordingly 18 staff members of the hotel that accommodated the infected person of Russian nationality, the wife of the hotel manager, and their two children as well as a pregnant female are being quarantined.

Reports say that another 60 persons are being quarantined at the Habaraduwa quarantine centre maintained by police

Meanwhile, 9 new cases of coronavirus have been identified increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 3,333.

Accordingly, 174 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries has reached 3,142.


