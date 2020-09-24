Two managers of NDHA transferred immediately after president's surprise visit

The Manager of the Property Division and Colombo District Manager of the Narahenpita Office of the Housing Development Authority have been transferred immediately over inefficient service offered at the Branch Office.



This was following an initial inquiry by the Audit Unit of the Authority.



While President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had visited the Branch Office of the Housing Development Authority recently, a Manageress who was eventually among those transferred had said that there was a shortage of Staff.



However, a Senior Spokesperson at the Authority told that there was no such shortage of staff.