Marine pollution from New Diamond ship - total claim increased to 440million

The expert committee of the Marine Environment Protection Authority has stated that there is marine pollution due to the crude oil leak from the New Diamond Ship.



General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Dr. Ternie Pradeep Kumara stated that this matter was mentioned in the interim report submitted by the panel of scientist to the Attorney General.



Attorney General's Coordinating Officer Senior State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne stated yesterday (24) that the Attorney General has submitted a further claim of Rs 100 million totaling to 440 million from the owners of the MT new Diamond ship.