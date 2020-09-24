සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Marine pollution from New Diamond ship - total claim increased to 440million

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 9:37

Marine+pollution+from+New+Diamond+ship+-+total+claim+increased+to+440million
The expert committee of the Marine Environment Protection Authority has stated that there is marine pollution due to the crude oil leak from the New Diamond Ship.

General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Dr. Ternie Pradeep Kumara stated that this matter was mentioned in the interim report submitted by the panel of scientist to the Attorney General.

Attorney General's Coordinating Officer Senior State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne stated yesterday (24) that the Attorney General has submitted a further claim of Rs 100 million totaling to 440 million from the owners of the MT new Diamond ship.

Trending News

All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
24 September 2020
All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
24 September 2020
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
24 September 2020
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
25 September 2020
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
25 September 2020
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court

International News

Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.