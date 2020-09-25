Colombo+Port+container+vehicle+drivers+trade+union+action+continues

The trade union action launched by the Colombo Port container vehicle drivers yesterday (24) afternoon continues.

President of the United Lanka Container Vehicle Owners' Association, Sanath Manjula stated that the trade action was launched against the alleged inefficiencies at the Orugodawatta Custom checkpoints.

When inquired in this regard, Customs Media Spokesman, Additional Director-General of Customs, Sunil Jayaratne said that due to the incidents reported regarding swindlers smuggling goods because of the import bans, steps were taken to increase inspections at these checkpoints.