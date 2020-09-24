Commission on political victimization - Thusith Mudalige was paid from the former PM's office - Piyadasa Kudabalage (Video)

All members of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Good Governance Government, including former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, were summoned today (Oct. 8) to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into political Victimization on October 8.



This was investigating a complaint made by Piyadasa Kudabalage, the former Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation.



Former Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Piyadasa Kudabalage has filed a complaint before the Presidential Commission to Investigate Political Victimization alleging that the a case was filed in a three-member High Court on the recommendations of the Anti-Corruption Commission on false charges of misappropriation of funds and money laundering due to political revenge.



He testified before the Commission that although former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had set up the Anti-Corruption Committee through a Cabinet Memorandum, the Prime Minister's Secretary had activated an Anti-Corruption Committee Secretariat.



He told the commission that several different names had been used for the same office.



The judges of the commission said that although the cabinet had approved one office, steps had been taken to implement it in another office.



Piyadasa Kudabalage stated before the Commission that it has been proposed to allocate funds from the Presidential Secretariat to cover the expenses of the Anti-Corruption Committee and that Rs. 7.5 million had been allocated for this purpose.



However, it was revealed before the Commission that Thusith Mudalige, the Additional Solicitor General of the Attorney General's Department, who was the Senior Counsel for the Government at that time and acted as the Legal Adviser to the Office, had been paid allowances from the Prime Minister's Office Expenditure Account.



Piyadasa Kudabalage pointed out to the Commission that the relevant allowances had been paid through a voucher issued by the former Secretary to the Prime Minister's Secretariat.



The lawyer representing Piyadasa Kudabalage stated that the Director and Secretary of the Anti-Corruption Committee Ananda Wijepala had sent a letter to the Prime Minister's Office on October 29, 2015 requesting that the relevant salaries and allowances be paid.



The letter says to pay Thusith Mudalige 50% of his salary.



The lawyer who appeared for the plaintiff also presented to the Commission the documents approving the payment of allowances to Thusith Mudalige.



Piyadasa Kudabalage also revealed that Thusith Mudalige had been given permission to work in the Anti-Corruption Committee after the tenure of the Attorney General's Department with the approval of the Judicial Commission.



The commission's chairman after hearing the evidence summoned, the members of the Anti-Corruption Committee including former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former ministers Sarath Fonseka, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Mangala Samaraweera, Rauf Hakeem and MPs Anura Kumara Dissanayake and M.A. Summanthiran to appear before the Commission on the 8th.



In addition, the Leader of the Tamil National Alliance R. Sampanthan and the Additional Solicitor General of the Government Thusith Mudalige were also summoned to appear before the Commission on the same day.



