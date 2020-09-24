Grace+period+for+correcting+errors+in+National+Colleges+of+Education+applications

The Ministry of Education has decided to grant a grace period of four days for National Colleges of Education (NCOE) applicants to correct errors in submitting applications for admission to the NCOE.



Accordingly, from tomorrow (26) until the 30th of this month, applicants can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education or visit the website www.moe.gov.lk and enter the A / L examination number and make the relevant amendments in the application.



The Ministry of Education has taken steps to accept applications for admission to the National Colleges of Education this year only through the online system.