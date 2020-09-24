Several+bollywood+stars+summoned+for+questioning+by+Indian+Narcotics+Bureau

Following the suicide of Indian actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, a number of Bollywood stars have arrived in Mumbai for the investigation launched by the Indian Narcotics Bureau.

They were summoned for questioning based on WhatsApp conversations recovered from Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

Fifteen (15) persons including Rhea and her brother, Showik are currently in remand custody for allegedly providing drugs to Rajput.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone who was summoned for questioning were hounded by media personnel when she arrived at the Mumbai airport from Goa, along with her husband, Ranveer Singh.

In addition, Sara Ali Khan, Sharda Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been summoned by the Indian Narcotics Bureau for questioning.