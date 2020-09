Veheragala Wildlife officials and residents of the area have managed to rescue three wild elephants that had fallen into cultivation well in the Kalu Kele area in Dimbulagala last night (24).



Our correspondent stated that the wil Elephants were chased out to the Wasgamuwa National Park after rescuing them from the agricultural well.



The operation which was carried out by the Weheragala Wildlife Officers and the residents of the area has taken around three hours.