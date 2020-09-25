Three arrested for killing a leopard and selling meat (Photos)

Three suspects including a female were arrested by the police in Ududumbara area for killing a leopard and selling its meat.A married couple is among the suspects arrested.The three-wheeler used by the suspects to sell the meat was also taken into police custody.Preliminary investigations have revealed that the leopard was caught in a snare set for wild boar in the Udadumbara, Kalalgamuwa area.It is reported that the two suspects had killed the leopard while the woman had assisted them.The suspects are residents of Kalalgamuwa and Werapitiya areas.Meat and body parts of the leopard were found when the police conducted a search of the house of one of the suspects.The Ududumbara police are conducting further investigations.