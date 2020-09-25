සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three arrested for killing a leopard and selling meat (Photos)

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 12:03

Three+arrested+for+killing+a+leopard+and+selling+meat+%28Photos%29
Three suspects including a female were arrested by the police in Ududumbara area for killing a leopard and selling its meat.

A married couple is among the suspects arrested.

The three-wheeler used by the suspects to sell the meat was also taken into police custody.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the leopard was caught in a snare set for wild boar in the Udadumbara, Kalalgamuwa area.

It is reported that the two suspects had killed the leopard while the woman had assisted them.

The suspects are residents of Kalalgamuwa and Werapitiya areas.

Meat and body parts of the leopard were found when the police conducted a search of the house of one of the suspects.

The Ududumbara police are conducting further investigations.


Trending News

Maharagama prostitution racket raided - operation conducted via internet(Video)
25 September 2020
Maharagama prostitution racket raided - operation conducted via internet(Video)
Grace period for correcting errors in National Colleges of Education applications
25 September 2020
Grace period for correcting errors in National Colleges of Education applications
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
25 September 2020
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
Maximum retail price for a coconut
25 September 2020
Maximum retail price for a coconut
IPL Match 6 - Kings XI Punjab demolish Virat Kohli led RCB - RCB lose by 97 runs (Highlights)
25 September 2020
IPL Match 6 - Kings XI Punjab demolish Virat Kohli led RCB - RCB lose by 97 runs (Highlights)

International News

Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.