80 kilos of empty ball point pens released to the environment - Plans to recycle

Minister of Environment, Mahinda Amaraweera says that approximately 80 kilograms of empty ballpoint pens are released daily to the environment used by school students.



He stated the above while participating in a discussion held at the Ministry of Environment, yesterday (24).



Accordingly, it was revealed that around 29,200 kilograms of empty of ballpoint pens are released into the environment in a year.



The Minister further stated that in order to prevent the environmental pollution from the release of empty pens a program will be formulated to collect and recycle the waste material.