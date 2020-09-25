සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Buwelikada collapsed building - Construction material directed for testing

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 14:17

Buwelikada+collapsed+building+-+Construction+material+directed+for+testing
Samples from the collapsed building in Buwelikada, Kandy were directed to laboratory tests.

The samples were sent to test the quality of the material used to construct the building.

Accordingly, samples of concrete, steel and cement used to construct the building were brought to Colombo by the officials of the National Building Research Organisation yesterday (24). The lab reports of the samples are to be received by Monday (28), stated Central Province Governor, Lalith U. Gamage.

The building which collapsed on 19 September claimed the lives of a young couple and their one-and-half-month-old baby.

The brother of the deceased, who arrived from England to attend the funeral, is currently undergoing quarantine procedures and has released a video via the internet urging the President to pay attention to the fate of his brother and his family.

Central Province Governor, Lalith U. Gamage when conatcted via phone by Hiru News, stated that the Kandy Municipal Council had first granted approval to construct two floors of the building.

He added that the homeowner had later built the remaining floors of the collapsed building.

The Governor further stated that although court orders have been issued to remove 256 dangerous and unauthorized constructions in the Kandy Municipal Council area, they have not been removed so far.

