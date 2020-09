An ‘Adishtana pooja’ and ‘Pahan pooja’ were conducted at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya yesterday (24) under the ‘Dahanamayen Idiriyata’ programme by the Samgi Jana Balawegaya.

Opposition Leader, Sajith Premadasa who attended the occasion stated that on behalf of the whole country, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution should be withdrawn.