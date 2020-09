The ‘Gamin Gamata’ programme launched by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to reach out to the public, to identify various problems and provide solutions to them expeditiously, commenced today (25).

As the first phase of the programme, the Haldummulla Divisional Secretariat area in the Badulla District was selected.

The public meeting was held at the Kumaratenna College premises in Akkarasiya village, Haputale, this morning.