Bandaranaike Commemoration under the patronage of former President (Video)

The 61st Commemoration Ceremony of founder of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike was held at the Party headquarters today (25).

SLFP Chairman, former President Maithripala Sirisena and SLFP General Secretary, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara paid their tribute by placing a garland before the statue of S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike.

The founder of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike became the fourth Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in 1956, by leading the ‘Pancha Maha Balawegaya’.

He was assassinated on 26 September, 1959.