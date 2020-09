Five+member+Supreme+Court+bench+appointed+to+consider+petitions+against+20th+ammendment

Five member Supreme Court bench appointed, chaired by Chief Justice to consider petitions filed against 20th ammendment to the constitution.



The five-judge panel comprises Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.



Petitions filed against the 20th Amendment are due to be considered on September 29.