Coronavirus takes away Legendary South Indian singer S.P Balasubramaniam

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 14:08

Celebrated legendary South Indian singer S.P Balasubramaniam who was hospitalised in August after testing positive for COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 74.

He died in a Chennai hospital after almost two months of treatment. He had been in hospital since August 5.

Kamal Haasan, who visited the hospital on Thursday evening, tweeted in Tamil according to foreign media stating  "It's my good fortune that I was the shadow image of SPB for a long time. His fame will live for 7 generations."

S P Balasubrahmanyam when he was taken to hospital on August 5 shared a video saying he was "perfectly fine" and expected to be discharged in two days.

He was the winner of six National Awards, and has contributed to 40,000 songs in 16 languages. He was a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

