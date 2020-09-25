Turmeric shortage continues - Maximum price gazette notification cancelled (Video)

According to the Sri Lankan diet, turmeric is an essential spice used in local cooking.

A gazette notification was issued cancelling the extraordinary gazette notification issued previously in April, setting the maximum retail price for turmeric.

Accordingly, the maximum price of Rs. 750 for one kilogram of turmeric will be abolished.

However, a severe shortage of turmeric is observed in the market as the importation of the spice was suspended to support and strengthen local turmeric farmers.

Many raids have been also carried out recently seizing smuggled stocks of turmeric.

The Government hopes to strengthen the market, so that the country will be self-sufficient in turmeric by 2021