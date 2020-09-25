Commission on Easter Attacks : I was pressurized and ignored by the former President - Pujitha

Former Inspector General of Police, Pujith Jayasundara has revealed that former President Maithripala Sirisena pressured him on several occasions to assume the responsibility of the Easter Sunday terror attacks.



He added that the former President told him to amend the investigation reports of the Malalgoda Committee which was probing the Easter Sunday attacks, and promised to give a post at an embassy in a country of his choice.



Jayasundara further revealed that intelligence officers had met the suicide bomber, Jamil Mohammed on the same day he detonated the bomb in Dehiwala.