A suspect was arrested along with swords and other weapons in Lunuwila, Wennappuwa by the Police Special Task Force (STF).



The arrest was carried out based on a tip off received by the Air Force Intelligence.



The STF stated that raid was carried out today (25) by a group of officers affiliated with the Gonahena camp.



Six swords, five Rambo knives, 102 SG bullets, 32 shells and 3,000 bicycle steel balls were recovered during the raid.