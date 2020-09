Eight+new+diplomats+approved+by+Committee+on+High+Posts

Committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of the following 08 new diplomats;



C A Chandraprema - Permanent Representive to the UN in Geneva

Milinda Moragoda - High Commissioner to India

Vishramal S. Gunasekera - Ambassador to Japan

Prof. Kshanika Hirimburegama - Ambassador to France

Dr. Palitha Kohona - Ambassador to China

Ravinatha Ariyasinha - Ambassador to USA

S Amarasekera - High Commissioner to South Africa

Admiral (Rtd) Harischandra Silva - Ambassador to Afghanistan