Three suspects arrested for killing a leopard, remanded until 28 Sept

The three suspects including a woman who were arrested for killing a leopard & keeping its meat in Ududumbara, Kallalgamuwa area, have been remanded until September 28.



The order was issued by the Theldeniya Magistrate's Court today.



A raid was carried out based on information received by the Ududumbara Police yesterday (24) afternoon regarding a leopard that was killed.



During the search the leopard’s tail, three cables used for a trap and blood stained knife were found inside a three-wheeler parked at the house.



The Police stated that the suspects include a female suspect as well.



Based on the information obtained from the suspect, the woman’s husband and another person were arrested in the Kalalgamuwa area yesterday (24) along with 17 kilos of leopard’s meat.



According to the statements given by the suspects, the leopard’s head was recovered in a jungle area in Kalalgamuwa today morning.



Wildlife officials say the leopard was between 10 and 13 years old.



The suspect arrested in connection with the incident is a 35-year-old woman while the other two suspects are aged 32 and 46 years.



The Ududumbara police are conducting further investigations.