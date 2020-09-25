සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three suspects arrested for killing a leopard, remanded until 28 Sept

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 19:20

Three+suspects+arrested+for+killing+a+leopard%2C+remanded+until+28+Sept
The three suspects including a woman who were arrested for killing a leopard & keeping its meat in Ududumbara, Kallalgamuwa area, have been remanded until September 28.

The order was issued by the Theldeniya Magistrate's Court today.

A raid was carried out based on information received by the Ududumbara Police yesterday (24) afternoon regarding a leopard that was killed.

During the search the leopard’s tail, three cables used for a trap and blood stained knife were found inside a three-wheeler parked at the house.

The Police stated that the suspects include a female suspect as well.

Based on the information obtained from the suspect, the woman’s husband and another person were arrested in the Kalalgamuwa area yesterday (24) along with 17 kilos of leopard’s meat.

According to the statements given by the suspects, the leopard’s head was recovered in a jungle area in Kalalgamuwa today morning.

Wildlife officials say the leopard was between 10 and 13 years old.

The suspect arrested in connection with the incident is a 35-year-old woman while the other two suspects are aged 32 and 46 years.

The Ududumbara police are conducting further investigations.

Trending News

Maharagama prostitution racket raided - operation conducted via internet(Video)
25 September 2020
Maharagama prostitution racket raided - operation conducted via internet(Video)
Grace period for correcting errors in National Colleges of Education applications
25 September 2020
Grace period for correcting errors in National Colleges of Education applications
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
25 September 2020
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
Maximum retail price for a coconut
25 September 2020
Maximum retail price for a coconut
IPL Match 6 - Kings XI Punjab demolish Virat Kohli led RCB - RCB lose by 97 runs (Highlights)
25 September 2020
IPL Match 6 - Kings XI Punjab demolish Virat Kohli led RCB - RCB lose by 97 runs (Highlights)

International News

Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.