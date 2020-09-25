සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Buwelikada collapsed building – Police record statement from owner

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 19:22

The Police have recorded a statement from the owners of the collapsed building in Buwelikada, Kandy.


Accordingly, a police team had visited Matale area to obtain a statement from the private owner of the building regarding the construction.


Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased has urged the President to do justice for his brother’s family who died due to the collapsed building.


He stated this by releasing a video via the internet as he is undergoing quarantine procedures after returning from England.


Meanwhile, Central Province Governor, Lalith U. Gamage when contacted via phone by Hiru News, stated that the Kandy Municipal Council had first granted approval to construct two floors of the building.


He added that the homeowner had later built the remaining floors of the collapsed building


It has been a week since the incident occurred claiming the lives of a young couple and their one-and-half-month-old baby.


Speaking further, the Governor stated that although court orders have been issued to remove 256 dangerous and unauthorized constructions in the Kandy Municipal Council area, they have not been removed so far.


