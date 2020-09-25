සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Strict action to be taken against officials who violate orders (Video)

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 20:44

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emphasized today (25) that verbal instructions given to all officials by the President regarding the common benefit of the people must be considered as circulars and be implemented.

He added that stern action would be taken against officials who violate these orders.

The President made these observations at the ‘Janapathi Gama Samaga Pilisandara’ forum which commenced today from the Velanwita village in Haldummulla, Badulla.

The first meeting of the forum took place at the Kumaratenna College, Velanwita.

President Rajapaksa directed his attention to a request made by a disable war hero and ordered to develop the Moraketiya road which is represented by seven villages.

He also ordered to compile the problems put forward by the public regarding lands belonging to the Wildlife and Forest Conservation Department and the Land Reforms Commission and to take steps to provide deeds for them.

The problems faced by farmers in all cultivation activities including paddy, cinnamon and coffee were discussed at length and the President also directed to rectify the mistakes made in the forest conservation measurements.

The President's Media Division stated that after the completion of the discussion forum, the President visited the farms and houses in the area and gathered information from the people.


 







