Teacher+remanded+for+abusing+four+girls

A teacher who was arrested on a charge of abusing four grade one girls who attended a tuition class in the Kirama area in Walasmulla has been remanded till the 9th of next month.



Our correspondent stated that the parents of the children had assaulted the teacher and handed him over to the police.



The tutor had been running the tutoring class for some time in a community hall in Kirama.



When he arrived at the hall yesterday, the children's parents had beaten him and tied him up in front of the class.



Parents have also found several videos related to the abuse incidents in the suspect's mobile phone.



After the parents informed the Walasmulla Police, the police arrested the tuition teacher and he was admitted to the Walasmulla Base Hospital with serious injuries.



It was later revealed that the suspect was a 36 year old father of two residing in the Angunakolapelessa - Halekada area.



The girls who are alleged to have been abused are to be referred for a medical examination.