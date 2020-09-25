Current government will not influence the judiciary - Minister of Justice (Video)

The Minister of Justice Ali Sabri stated in Parliament today that the present government will not make calls and exert pressure on the judiciary like the previous government.
He was responding to a question raised by Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Chaminda Wijesiri regarding the case of Dr. Safi Sahabdeen who worked at the Kurunegala Hospital.
