Maximum+retail+price+for+a+coconut+

The Consumer Affairs Authority has issued an extra gazette notification stating the maximum retail price for coconuts.



Accordingly, the maximum retail price of a coconut that is more than 13 inches in circumference is Rs. 70.



The gazette notification states that the selling price of a coconut between 12-13 inches in circumference is 65 rupees.



A coconut less than 12 inches in circumference should be sold for 60 rupees.



The authority ruled that no manufacturer, distributor or dealer should sell, or display more than the stipulated price.



These orders are effective from today.