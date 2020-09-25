Container+truck+drivers+at+the+Colombo+Port+ends+their+trade+union+action

Container truck drivers at the Colombo Port have ended their trade union action that began yesterday afternoon.
The trade union action was staged to protest against the alleged inefficiencies in the Orugodawatta customs checkpoints.
The strike ended after a discussion with the Director General of Customs and State Minister Jayantha Samaraweera.
The trade union action was staged to protest against the alleged inefficiencies in the Orugodawatta customs checkpoints.
The strike ended after a discussion with the Director General of Customs and State Minister Jayantha Samaraweera.