Showers+in+several+provinces+today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today, says the Department of Meteorology.



A few showers are likely in the north-western province.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Eastern and Uva Provinces in the afternoon.



Fairly heavy showers of more than 50 mm are likely at some places.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage from temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.