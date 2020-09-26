At+least+22+killed+in+Ukraine+military+plane+crash

At least 22 people, most of them air cadets, have been killed in a military plane crash in Ukraine, officials say.



The aircraft, an Antonov-26, came down near the eastern city of Kharkiv as it was landing.



The plane was carrying cadets from Kharkiv Air Force University and was on a training flight.



Emergency ministry officials say 27 people were on board.



Two were seriously injured, and a search operation is continuing into the night for three missing people.



The cause of the crash is being investigated.