At+least+22+killed+in+Ukraine+military+plane+crash

At least 22 people, most of them air cadets, have been killed in a military plane crash in Ukraine, officials say.
The aircraft, an Antonov-26, came down near the eastern city of Kharkiv as it was landing.
The plane was carrying cadets from Kharkiv Air Force University and was on a training flight.
Emergency ministry officials say 27 people were on board.
Two were seriously injured, and a search operation is continuing into the night for three missing people.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
