Security beefed up for Ratmalane Roha’s funeral

The defence secretary has ordered the strict enforcement of the law against persons who try to celebrate the death of Devamuni Harold Rohana de Silva alias Ratmalane Roha, whose funeral takes place later today (26), senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon told Hiru News.



Special security arrangements are in place for the funeral that takes place in Dehiwala.



Meanwhile, four persons, including the sister of Kudu Anju, have been arrested for planning to celebrate the death of Ratmalane Roha.



They were going to use a drone to drop flowers at the grave of Kudu Anju’s younger brother, who was killed by Ratmalane Roha.



Also among the arrested is a person who has had links with Kudu Anju over whatsapp.



Kudu Anju has asked in a facebook post to celebrate his rival’s death.