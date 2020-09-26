Sri Lanka, India PMs to have virtual bilateral summit today

The prime ministers of Sri Lanka and India are scheduled to have a virtual bilateral summit today (26).



During a telephone conversation last month, both leaders agreed to review the multifaceted bilateral relationship through the

virtual summit.



The summit-level interaction is expected to focus on poaching by Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters and other bilateral engagements.



This is the first virtual summit-level interaction by premier Rajapaksa with a foreign leader since assuming the premiership.