Awareness+raised+about+increased+fox+attacks+in+Kalutara

An awareness took place yesterday (25) for the district’s Grama Niladhari officers about increased attacks by foxes in Kalutara.



Dr. L.D. Kithsiri of the Health Ministry’s public health told the programme that fox bites could lead to an outbreak of rabies among the cattle, dogs and other domesticated animals.



Several instances of people being bitten by foxes were reported from Horana, Millaniya and Bulathsinhala areas in recent days.



Rabies tests for three dead foxes and a dog returned positive, according to the Medical Research Institute.