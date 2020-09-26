SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral to take place at his farmhouse

The funeral of legendary Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will take place at the family’s farmhouse in Chennai today (26).



He died at the age of 74 at a Chennai hospital the day before after testing positive for the Covid-19 in August.



Without any formal training in music, SP Balasubrahmanyam emerged as one of the most versatile singers of India.



He recorded over 40,000 songs in his career.



Winner of multiple National Awards, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and Padmashri titles.