Toddler+in+critical+condition+after+swallowing+tablets

A child, aged one-and-a-half-years, has been hospitalized in critical condition after swallowing prescription tablets.
The toddler from Meegahakiwula had swallowed several of the high blood pressure tablets prescribed for his grandmother while playing with them.
His mother found that he had swallowed the tablets and rushed him to the area’s hospital, and was later transferred to Badulla General Hospital in serious condition.
