Sushant Singh Rajput was strangled - lawyer

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has claimed that a doctor, part of the team from the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences that conducted forensic tests in the case, had told him that the movie star had been strangled and did not commit suicide as reported by the Mumbai Police.



Singh took to Twitter yesterday (25) to say that he was getting "frustrated" with the Central Bureau of Investigation and that the doctor had told him "long back" that photos of Sushant Singh's body indicated that he was strangled to death.



At a news conference later in the day, he said, the pace of CBI probe into Sushant Singh's death had "suddenly slowed down" and all attention was being diverted to drugs-related issues with the Narcotics Control Bureau conducting a "fashion parade" of Bollywood stars.



Sushant Singh, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June.



The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and had been investigating whether he was suffering from depression and had felt slighted by film industry insiders and cliques.



More than a month later, Sushant Singh's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially, mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide.



Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested earlier this month along with her brother and several others in the drug case, has denied Sushant Singh's father's charges