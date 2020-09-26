Man+electrocuted+at+construction+site+in+Bandaragama

A man was electrocuted to death at a construction site at Atalugama in Bandaragama yesterday afternoon (25), police say.
He had been working there with several others, when he got in contact with an electricity cable connected to a concrete mixer.
The victim was a 34-year-old from Balantotawatte in Nawalapitiya.
He had been working there with several others, when he got in contact with an electricity cable connected to a concrete mixer.
The victim was a 34-year-old from Balantotawatte in Nawalapitiya.