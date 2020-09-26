සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Over 5.9 million Covid-19 cases reported in India

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 12:09

Over+5.9+million+Covid-19+cases+reported+in+India
India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 5.9 million-mark today (26) after a spike of 85,362 fresh cases were reported.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the country at present has 960,969 active cases.

As many as 1,089 fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India’s Covid-19 toll to 93,379.

The total cases tally in India stands at 5,903,933 including 4,849,584 recovered and discharged cases.

Trending News

At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
26 September 2020
At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
26 September 2020
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
26 September 2020
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
Showers in several provinces today
26 September 2020
Showers in several provinces today
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349
26 September 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349

International News

Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
26 September 2020
Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.