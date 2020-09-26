Over+5.9+million+Covid-19+cases+reported+in+India

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 5.9 million-mark today (26) after a spike of 85,362 fresh cases were reported.



According to the Union Ministry of Health, the country at present has 960,969 active cases.



As many as 1,089 fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India’s Covid-19 toll to 93,379.



The total cases tally in India stands at 5,903,933 including 4,849,584 recovered and discharged cases.