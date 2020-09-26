සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

New Covid-19 vaccine produces immune response in early-stage

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 12:19

An experimental Covid-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson has induced immune responses in most people who received the shot in a small early-stage trial.

It also displays an acceptable safety profile, according to a study posted online.

The findings added more detail to J&J’s announcement earlier this week that the results from the Phase 1/2 trial were positive, and mean the vaccine, one of the leading candidates in development, has taken another step toward proving whether it works safely.

The results supported J&J’s decision to start a larger late-stage study of up to 60,000 people that will provide more definitive evidence of whether the vaccine safely protects people from Covid-19, according to the company.

The large Phase 3 study could yield initial results by the end of the year or early 2021.

If they are positive, the company said it would seek government authorization of emergency use.

