Mahinda and Modi begin virtual bilateral dialogue (video)

During a telephone conversation last month, both leaders agreed to review the multifaceted bilateral relationship through the scheduled virtual summit.



The summit-level interaction is expected to focus on poaching by Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters and other bilateral engagements.



This is the first virtual summit-level interaction by premier Rajapaksa with a foreign leader since assuming the premiership.

The virtual bilateral dialogue between Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi began a short while ago.