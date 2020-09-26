සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Saumya Liyanage to take legal action against his removal

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 13:05

Saumya Liyanage says he will resort to court action against his removal as professor and dean of the faculty of graduate studies at the University of Visual and Performing Arts.

Competent authority of the University Prof. Abeyratne Bandara says the decision by the University Council, with the knowledge of the
University Grants Commission, was taken as Liyanage failed to obtain a postgraduate degree within the probationary period.

He says that an appeal could be made against the decision.

