Police in civics, intelligence members at Ramalane Roha’s funeral (video)





Personnel in civics as well as intelligence members have been assigned for security duties at Angulana, where the funeral of Devamuni Harold Rohana de Silva alias Ratmalane Roha takes place later today (26), police say.



He died in an exchange of fire with the police at Kochchikade in Negombo.



Meanwhile, four persons, including the sister of Kudu Anju, were arrested yesterday for planning to celebrate the death of Ratmalane Roha.



They were going to use a drone to drop flowers at the grave of Kudu Anju’s younger brother, who was killed by Ratmalane Roha.



Also among the arrested is a person who has had links with Kudu Anju over whatsapp.



Kudu Anju has asked in a facebook post to celebrate his rival’s death.