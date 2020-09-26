Raids to nab traders who sell coconuts, rice over control prices

The Consumer Affairs Authority is conducting raids from today (26) to nab and take to courts the traders who sell coconuts and rice over the control prices.



A gazette extraordinary issued yesterday prescribes a maximum retail price of between Rs. 60 and Rs. 70 per coconut, based on its size.



Also, control prices of Rs. 93, Rs. 96 and Rs. 98 have been set for Kekulu, Nadu and Samba rice varieties.