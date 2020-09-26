සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Raids to nab traders who sell coconuts, rice over control prices

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 15:06

Raids+to+nab+traders+who+sell+coconuts%2C+rice+over+control+prices
The Consumer Affairs Authority is conducting raids from today (26) to nab and take to courts the traders who sell coconuts and rice over the control prices.

A gazette extraordinary issued yesterday prescribes a maximum retail price of between Rs. 60 and Rs. 70 per coconut, based on its size.

Also, control prices of Rs. 93, Rs. 96 and Rs. 98 have been set for Kekulu, Nadu and Samba rice varieties.

Trending News

At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
26 September 2020
At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
26 September 2020
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
26 September 2020
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
Showers in several provinces today
26 September 2020
Showers in several provinces today
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349
26 September 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349

International News

Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
26 September 2020
Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.