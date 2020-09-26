Hartal+planned+against+ban+on+remembering+Thileepan

A hartal will take place in the northern and eastern provinces on Monday to protest a government ban against remembering LTTE member Thileepan who died in a fast in September 1987, says ex-MP M.K. Sivajilingam.



Speaking to Hiru News, he said a hunger strike began this morning (26) over the same issue in front of the Sivam Kovil in Chavakachcheri.



Sivajilingam was briefly arrested by the police while trying to remember



Thileepan on 15 September, after the Jaffna court banned any remembrance events.



When contacted, police spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said the law would be enforced against any person trying to remember members of a banned organization.