EDB+to+offer+incentives+to+encourage+exports

The Export Development Board says incentives of up to 3.5 per cent will be offered for incremental exports over the next two quarters, which could bring up to 600 million dollars in extra revenues.



Large exporters with a turnover in excess of Rs. 750 million will be paid two pc of incremental revenues in comparison with over the same period last year.



Small and medium exporters will be paid 3.5 percent.



The EDBs proposal was presented by the export development council of ministers to president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.