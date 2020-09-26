සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

All-night Pirith Chanting at speaker's residence (video)

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 14:24

An all-night Pirith Chanting took place yesterday (25) at the official residence of speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The president and the prime minister were among the participants.

The religious activity was presided by Ven. Kirinde Assaji Thera of Gangaramaya.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was at 100-acres village in Haputale yesterday in the first event of his programme to visit the villages and meet the people in order to resolve their problems speedily.

He also visited farmlands and houses in the area.

