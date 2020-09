The Imbulpe Pradeshiya Sabha in Balangoda has given permission for a new access road across the Nonpareil Estate to the World’s Ends at Horton Plans National Park.



However, the estate people allege a road will create environmental and social issues.



The World’s Ends already has two access roads from Pattipola and Ohiya.



The chairman of the Imbulpe PS claims the new road will be accessible only by foot and rules out any harm to the environment.