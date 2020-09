The weekly-fair at Horagoda in Thelijjawila, Matara has become the home for a family of four.



Chief of the family, Prasad Indika (37), his wife Indika Sandamali (34) and the two children, one aged four years and the other just four months, spend the night at this place.



Indika accuses the area’s Grama Niladhari officer of foiling his attempts to build a house of their own.