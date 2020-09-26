Seven+detained+after+knife+attack+in+Paris

Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, officials say.



A man armed with a meat cleaver wounded two people in the attack yesterday (25).



The main suspect, identified as an 18-year-old man of Pakistani origin, was arrested near the scene.



Police said six others were in custody and being questioned.



The attack is being treated as a terrorist incident.



Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said it was "clearly an act of Islamist terrorism".



He said police had underestimated the threat level in the area.