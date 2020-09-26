සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Seven detained after knife attack in Paris

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 15:22

Seven+detained+after+knife+attack+in+Paris
Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, officials say.

A man armed with a meat cleaver wounded two people in the attack yesterday (25).

The main suspect, identified as an 18-year-old man of Pakistani origin, was arrested near the scene.

Police said six others were in custody and being questioned.

The attack is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said it was "clearly an act of Islamist terrorism".

He said police had underestimated the threat level in the area.

Trending News

At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
26 September 2020
At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
26 September 2020
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
26 September 2020
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
Showers in several provinces today
26 September 2020
Showers in several provinces today
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349
26 September 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349

International News

Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
26 September 2020
Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.