Pope+says+poor+should+get+Covid-19+vaccine+first

The poor and weakest members of society should get preferential treatment when a vaccine for the covid-19 virus is ready, Pope Francis has told the United Nations.



Speaking from the Vatican in a video address to the UN General Assembly, Francis said the worldwide pandemic had highlighted the urgent need to promote public health and ensure access to vaccines.



"If anyone should be given preference, let it be the poorest, the most vulnerable, those who so often experience discrimination because they have neither power nor economic resources," he said.



Also addressing the UNGA, Australian premier Scott Morrison said, "When it comes to a vaccine, Australia's view is very clear. Whoever finds the vaccine must share it."



"This is a global responsibility, and it's a moral responsibility, for a vaccine to be shared far and wide" he said.